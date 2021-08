Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 20:09 Hits: 4

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Alachua County Public School superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon about the unanimous school board vote to require masks for the first two weeks of school.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/12/1027198451/florida-school-superintendent-on-going-against-governors-order-by-requiring-mask