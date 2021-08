Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 19:14 Hits: 2

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation over allegations of sexual harassment will take effect on Aug. 24. He had faced the possibility of being impeached by the state's Democratic-controlled legislature.

(Image credit: Seth Wenig/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/13/1027509175/cuomo-impeachment-investigation-suspended-once-he-steps-down