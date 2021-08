Articles

U.S. troops are on a temporary mission to help evacuate American civilians as the Taliban encircles the capital of Kabul, but President Biden says he does "not regret" pulling the U.S. out by Aug. 31.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

