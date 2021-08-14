Proud Boys Provide 'Security' At ‘Church At Planned Parenthood’ Events

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 12:00 Hits: 6

The latest twist in the Proud Boys’ evolving post-insurrection strategy—in which they have shifted their efforts toward insinuating themselves into local right-wing protests and causes, hijacking them along the way—has been taking shape in the Pacific Northwest, and it’s an ominous one that portends the merging of far-right street-brawling forces with evangelical “Dominionists” seeking to displace democracy with fundamentalist authoritarian rule.

