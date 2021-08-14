ACLU Sues DC, Cops, On Behalf Of Journalists Covering BLM Protest

Articles

[Above: DC Police punch an Australian cameraman, June 1, 2020. - eds.] Noting that Washington, D.C. police violently attacked reporters whose job was covering officer brutality during last summer's racial justice protests, the ACLU on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the District of Columbia and Metropolitan Police on behalf of two photojournalists who were accosted with "less-lethal" weapons during the demonstrations. "On August 29, 2020 and August 31, 2020, people gathered near Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, to protest racism and brutality in policing. On both nights, the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to these demonstrations with the very sorts of tactics people were protesting," alleges the lawsuit (pdf), which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. "MPD officers, some clad in riot gear and wielding batons, deployed chemical irritants and stun grenades against demonstrators, even though, just two weeks earlier, the D.C. Council had unanimously banned officers from using these weapons to disperse demonstrations," the complaint states.

