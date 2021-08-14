'Your Child Will Wait For Another Child To Die,' Dallas Judge Warns

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 15:29 Hits: 14

A Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who's often been at odds with Texas's Governor over masks and other COVID measures, painted a grim picture yesterday of what Texas is up against right now. Many Texans don't like the Judge's blunt, outspoken style and his championing of mask-wearing to fight COVID that has been in stark contrast to Abbott's Happy Talk about Texas' situation. About 75 protesters stood outside his home on Thursday to hurl abuse. Source: CBS News Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Friday there were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in Dallas, Texas and there haven't been for the past 24 hours. Surging COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant and hospital staffing shortages in the area may be in part to blame. "In Dallas, we have zero ICU beds left for children," Jenkins said Friday at a virtual news conference. "That means if your child's in a car wreck, if your child has a congenital heart defect or something and needs an ICU bed, or more likely if they have COVID and need an ICU bed, we don't have one. Your child will wait for another child to die."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/COVID-child-icu-deaths-dallas