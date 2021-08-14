Cuomo Escapes Impeachment Investigation

Articles

Many of us were genuinely shocked at Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation early this week, as it was preceded by a long series of statements of defiance and denials of any wrongdoing. The relief at his resignation was short-lived, however, as we learned yesterday that New York's State Assembly will not pursue the impeachment investigation against him. Had the investigation and proceedings gone forward, and Cuomo been found guilty in an impeachment trial, Cuomo would have been banned from holding office in New York ever again. Now, he has least a chance to be in a state-sanctioned position, where he can abuse his power in the way to which he still clearly feels entitled. As Ayman Mohyeldin reported for MSNBC yesterday: Breaking just the last hour, the New York State Assembly suspending its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo. It comes three days after Cuomo announced his resignation following bombshell reports from the New York Attorney General's office detailing allegations of sexual harassment by 11 women.

