Don't Let Trump Republicans Recall California's Newsom

Republicans can't win elections these days without gerrymandering or cheating, and when they lose they make false claims and promote phony fraud allegations. The results have been violent, as we've seen everything from anti-maskers attacking California teachers to a Trump-inspired seditious riot at the United States Capitol. California is an incredible state, but does have its share of problems, including the homeless situation. That's not why these GOP ingrates are trying to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, though. Calmatters has a nice rundown on the positive work Gov. Newsom has done. We've seen, though, that MAGA cultists don't need a reason to commit immoral and illogical acts. Allowing this recall to succeed would invigorate Traitor Trump mobs in every state to recall any Democratic leader they chose for no reason at all. We are all well aware of the reasons Trump was impeached not once, but twice. Trump officials repeatedly refused to honor congressional subpoenas during all investigations by the House. They smeared and fired any federal government employee or military personal who didn't lavishly support the narcissistic baby in charge. The Q cult is looking for a scalp, and Newsom fits the bill perfectly for them.

