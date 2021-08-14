NC Rep Who Opposes Masks Vaccine Now In Hospital With COVID

Articles

Saturday, 14 August 2021

Kidwell, who refused to wear a mask in the state assembly, and is opposed to mask and vaccine mandates, is now gravely ill in hospital as a result of his "beliefs." Source: Indyweek Rep. Keith Kidwell has symptoms associated with COVID-19, one of his Republican House colleagues said Thursday. Kidwell posted on Facebook this week that his wife is hospitalized with COVID. He asked for prayers for her. Rep. Larry Pittman, a Concord Republican, read a message from Kidwell on the House floor Thursday. “My fever seems to have gone. Just walking to the bathroom is exhausting. Kidwell has been vocal about his opposition to masks and the vaccine. Kidwell has been vocally opposed to wearing masks in the pandemic and also opposes mask mandates. During a floor debate last year, he said he would not wear a mask, no matter what the governor said. A Facebook photo of his swearing-in shows him maskless in the height of the pandemic last winter. At a legislative meeting this year, Kidwell also questioned COVID-19 vaccines. Kidwell is also a chief sponsor of House Bill 572, which would prevent the governor from using an executive order to require vaccination. The bill passed the House in May but has not moved in the Senate.

