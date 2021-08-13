DeSantis Spent More Time On Fox Than With Top Public Health Official

Articles

A trove of emails reveals the shocking extent to which the network, even by Fox standards, worked with Gov. Ron DeSantis (Death-FL) to boost his political prospects with fawning coverage – even as he shirked his day job of protecting Floridians from COVID-19. Four months of correspondence between Fox and DeSantis totaled 1,250 pages, according to records obtained by Tampa Bay Times. The paper’s findings are jaw dropping, even to me, someone who has been following the “fair and balanced” network for more than a decade: From the week of the 2020 election through February, the network asked DeSantis to appear on its airwaves 113 times, or nearly once a day. Sometimes, the requests came in bunches — four, five, even six emails in a matter of hours from producers who punctuated their overtures with flattery. (“The governor spoke wonderfully at CPAC,” one producer wrote in March.) There are few surprises when DeSantis goes live with Fox. “Exclusive” events like Jan. 22 are carefully crafted with guidance from DeSantis’ team. Topics, talking points and even graphics are shared in advance. Once, a Fox producer offered to let DeSantis pick the subject matter if he agreed to come on. The result, the Times notes, is that DeSantis has gotten “a leg up” on other potential Republican presidential candidates.

