Board Meeting On Masks For Students Goes Off The Rails

In a four-hour meeting of August 5th, the Johnson County (Kansas) board eventually passed a mask mandate for kids in K-6, but it was not without incident. Nearly every speaker was nuts and vehemently against masks, but probably none more so than this lady here. The measure passed by a 5-2 margin for K-6, but failed for older kids. Source: KSHB More than 90 people had signed up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. All were allowed to speak for two minutes, some virtually and others in-person. Among concerns of those against the mandate were those who said the board was indulging in "political theater" and teaching children they are not in charge of their own bodies. Kansas State Sen. Cindy Holscher of Overland Park spoke at Thursday's meeting in favor of the mandate. She compared COVID-19 to children playing on railroad tracks. “If the train is coming, I beg you to do the right thing: get the kids off the track,” she said. ... Holscher was booed on her way out as she put on her mask, according to KSHB 41 News crews at the meeting. Board Chairman Ed Eilert asked attendees to exhibit some decorum. And more. via KCUR

