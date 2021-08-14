Naming Names: The Big Money Behind The Big Lie

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 02:00 Hits: 8

A couple of news media sources actually did some investigative reporting and came out with reports about who's been funding all the agencies that are promoting the Big Lie, including Turning Point USA, Project Veritas and the Heritage Foundation. From The Intercept: Among the corporate donors to Bradley Impact, according to the tax document, were ABC Supply Co., whose website describes it as “the largest wholesale distributor of roofing in the United States”; the Boelter Companies, described online as “a provider of supplies, equipment, and design solutions for commercial foodservice, hospitality, and beverage industries”; and Bandon Golf Courses, which operates a number of golf courses in Oregon. Other donors include a former music industry CEO in Wisconsin, the CEO of a company that provides equipment to pipeline companies, and a number of small family foundations. (Neither Bradley Impact nor the donors listed in the tax filing responded to requests for comment from The Intercept.)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/wisconsin-bradley-dark-money-trump