Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 10:24 Hits: 1

Empty Wheel explores the many different faces of the January 6th insurrection. Alas, a Blog lobbies for teaching MLK not CRT. Science and Nature with a satisfying story of Flat Earthers spending $20,000 trying to prove Earth is flat, and accidentally prove it's round! Attention space nerds! In today's "Here comes the supervisor, so look busy!" spotlight, NASA uses its Mars helicopter to make sure its Mars rover isn't slacking off while no one is watching. Round up by Driftglass. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.

