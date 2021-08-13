The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Empty Wheel explores the many different faces of the January 6th insurrection. Alas, a Blog lobbies for teaching MLK not CRT. Science and Nature with a satisfying story of Flat Earthers spending $20,000 trying to prove Earth is flat, and accidentally prove it's round! Attention space nerds! In today's "Here comes the supervisor, so look busy!" spotlight, NASA uses its Mars helicopter to make sure its Mars rover isn't slacking off while no one is watching. Round up by Driftglass. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/mikes-blog-round-9

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version