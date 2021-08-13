Rudy Giuliani Admits To Lying On Fox News About 2016 Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 17:40 Hits: 9

During the 2016 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani was a guest on many network and cable news talk shows and his basic function was to act like a more polished and credible Roger Stone. The mainstream press still considered him an honest broker as Giuliani bashed HRC relentlessly, lying about her health and anything that he could think of. However, by his own words, Rudy has been exposed as being a liar. The Washington Post writes that from a "newly obtained transcript shows the former New York mayor told federal agents it was okay to “throw a fake” when campaigning, to which his then-law partner added, “there’s no obligation to tell the truth.” Giuliani always claimed he was a truth-teller, but now by his own words he has been exposed as a liar, a proud sh*tbag liar. Since he's never faced any repercussions for his behavior, his lies continued to grow and grow until he helped Trump get impeached. And now that his election fraud lies have been exposed, he is under federal investigation. He's also being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for a billion dollars. Giuliani is being shunned by Trump and his supporters for cash so he's turning to "Cameo" to make ends meet.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/rudy-giuliani-admits-lying-fox-news-about