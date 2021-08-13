The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Voting Rights Activists Cling To Hope In ‘Race Against Time’

Voting Rights Activists Cling To Hope In ‘Race Against Time’

Republican-led legislatures continue blanketing the states they control in laws that make it harder to vote. Census data has been released, starting the clock on the redistricting process which Republicans disproportionately use for partisan advantage. The midterms creep closer, curtailing the time Democrats have to put voting reforms in place.And Congress is in recess. 

