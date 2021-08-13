Voting Rights Activists Cling To Hope In ‘Race Against Time’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

Republican-led legislatures continue blanketing the states they control in laws that make it harder to vote. Census data has been released, starting the clock on the redistricting process which Republicans

disproportionately

use for partisan advantage. The midterms creep closer, curtailing the time Democrats have to put voting reforms in place.

And Congress is in recess.

