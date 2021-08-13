Category: World Politics Hits: 8
With a gaggle of House 'moderates', led by the meddling Josh Gottheimer, now trying to strong-arm Nancy Pelosi into decoupling the long-linked infrastructure bills, I'm reminded of a night back in 2010. Republicans made Democrats wait some six months to seat Al Franken after he defeated Norm Coleman in Minnesota in 2008. That finally gave them 60 votes in the Senate, enough to pass what we now know as Obamacare. But now it's January 19th, 2010. Long-serving Senator Ted Kennedy died the previous August and now there's a special election to fill his seat. Shockingly, the race is called for Republican Scott Brown. Out of the blue, Republicans have won back their ability to filibuster Obamacare just as its near the negotiation finish line. Fuck.
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/pAThthIZzAI/memories-of-pelosi