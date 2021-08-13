Friday News Dump: It's Code Red For Humanity, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 13:57 Hits: 13

Why are we not screaming about this? Because John Kerry has a private jet, obviously! And if you watch Fox News, that's the only climate story you'll get. A major UN report said that we can no longer stop the impact of climate change from intensifying over the coming decades.What are the main takeaways from the report? Listen to today’s episode of The Daily.https://t.co/dGNJUK1ULF — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 13, 2021 You're probably not hearing much about how President Biden's Build Back Better plan is working to change our fossil fuel dependency:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/friday-news-dump-its-code-red-humanity-and