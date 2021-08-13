The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Friday News Dump: It's Code Red For Humanity, And Other News

Category: World Politics Hits: 13

Why are we not screaming about this? Because John Kerry has a private jet, obviously! And if you watch Fox News, that's the only climate story you'll get. A major UN report said that we can no longer stop the impact of climate change from intensifying over the coming decades.What are the main takeaways from the report? Listen to today’s episode of The Daily.https://t.co/dGNJUK1ULF — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 13, 2021 You're probably not hearing much about how President Biden's Build Back Better plan is working to change our fossil fuel dependency:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/friday-news-dump-its-code-red-humanity-and

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version