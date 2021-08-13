The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Amy 'Commie' Barrett? MAGA Flips Out At Indiana University Ruling

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett enraged the MAGA and forced-birth (don't you dare call them "pro-life") crowd by allowing Indiana University to mandate COVID vaccines for its students. She "denied an emergency petition filed by lawyers representing eight Indiana University students that called on the Supreme Court to block the university's coronavirus vaccine mandate, according to NBC News." According to Axios, the ripple effect is real.

