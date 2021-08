Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 09:00 Hits: 0

During the campaign, President Biden said he'd put U.S. diplomacy back in the "hands of genuine professionals," but only one of his ambassadors to a foreign capital has been confirmed.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/12/1026881895/biden-wants-to-reengage-with-the-world-but-his-ambassadors-are-mostly-absent