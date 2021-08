Articles

No census has been perfect. COVID-19, Trump officials' interference and the Census Bureau's new privacy protections have raised concerns about the reliability of demographic data from the 2020 count.

(Image credit: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

