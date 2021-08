Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 09:00 Hits: 0

Narrow margins in both the House and Senate and significant philosophical divisions inside the party mean Democratic leaders face a difficult task steering the massive bill.

(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/12/1026184120/here-are-5-hurdles-that-democrats-face-now-for-their-3-5-trillion-budget