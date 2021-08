Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 20:25 Hits: 0

The Senate is set to go on break without raising the debt ceiling, prompting grievances among Washington lawmakers. But the only time in history the debt was paid down, it didn't go quite as planned.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/12/1027198534/the-indicator-the-time-the-u-s-paid-off-all-its-debt