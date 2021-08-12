Mississippi COVID Patients May Be Treated In Parking Garage

Articles

Another sign of the times when you have a state that is near the bottom for vaccinations this is the inevitable result. Too many patients and nowhere to put them. Mississippi announced that they are 5-10 days away from total hospital collapse in the state. As Rachel Maddow put it last night in her report, I mean, this is -- this is not what they`re warning might happen, this is today, it`s happening right now. The state of Mississippi is in trouble. Again, this is not warning about what might happen, the hospitals in the state are full, including the pediatric hospitals. And the case numbers are rising every day, 6,000 and 7,000 new cases every day, that means 500 hospitalizations over the next few days, according to the state medical director. When the flagship hospital in the state announces that every hospital in the state is above capacity, when they`re announcing there between five to ten days away from total failure of the hospital system in the entire state, this is trouble. I mean, total failure of the hospital system doesn`t mean the hospitals close, but it means, if you call 911 and you can get yourself an ambulance, the ambulance will be turned away at the hospital. Source: Mississippi Free Press

