Marjorie Taylor Greene Shrugs Off COVID Surge: ‘We Can’t Live Forever’

Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021

Hospitals in the south (where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is from) are on the brink of failure due to a COVID-19 surge – and Taylor Greene apparently thinks it’s her job to make things worse. First, she suggested that the real danger is from the vaccine and/or vaccine mandates: TAYLOR GREENE: There’s more research needed by the FDA before the FDA approves these vaccines because – here’s the problem, Anna – once the vaccines are approved by the FDA, we’re going to see the mandates for vaccines ramp up far more than they are right now. They’re going to be mandated and I fear they’ll become law in some cities and some states. Biden would love to make it the law of the land and I think that’s completely wrong. Taylor Greene repeatedly insisted she’s not anti-vaccine, she’s just “completely for people being allowed to make choices, medical choices.” So Taylor Greene – without a public health credential to be found – announced that the FDA should not approve the vaccines because they don’t “seem to be that effective … especially with COVID-19 raging all over the country, at least that’s what the media tells us every single day.” That’s the same misinformation that got her suspended from Twitter recently.

