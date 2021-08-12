R.I.P. Mike Finnigan

Articles

Where to begin? I have a heavy heart today. This news broke on Wednesday: "Mike Finnigan, a keyboardist, vocalist, and session musician who performed with an impressive array of artists including Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Jimi Hendrix, has died. He was 76. A source close to Finnigan’s family said he succumbed to kidney cancer on Wednesday morning at Ceder Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles." I met Mike in 1992, when I first moved to Los Angeles. We became friends immediately. I had no idea at the time how accomplished he was as a musician, only that we could relate, but what drew me to him was his honesty, warmth, compassion and humor. My political awakening happened in 1999, during the Gore v. Bush election and then what followed afterwards in Florida and the Supreme Court. That's when I received an email blast from Mike about the state of affairs in America. Out on the road, he spent time researching articles and sent them to 50 friends or so. These emails had a big impact on me, especially when he introduced me to the new concept of blogs.

