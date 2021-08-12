LOL: Lindell's Cyber Symposium Is A Monumental Failure

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 11:12 Hits: 9

Oh, dear. Mike Lindell's "Cyber" "Symposium" doesn't seem to be going very smoothly. First, Naziesque as$wipe Steve Bannon pans him for not bringing "receipts" to prove The Big Lie, and next the tech equipment is clearly invaded by either tribbles or sabotaged by the "Deep State." As a tech trainwreck completely derails Mike Lindell's cyber symposium for the second straight day, Ron Watkins cites their complete disorganization as evidence deep state forces are sabotaging them pic.twitter.com/qFOJ8UST7h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2021 Hahahahaha - "It's quite coincidental that the video feed breaks and the live-streaming platforms break as soon as we start talking about this," says Ron Watkins - who's Q of QAnon fame, by the way. I'm no tech expert, but seems a lot less likely that the feeds are f*cked up because of a massive government conspiracy, than because Lindell is a fool who can't tie his shoes without reciting the "bunny ears" instructions, let alone be trusted to put together a working "symposium."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/mike-lindell-cyber-symposium