Lincoln Project Slams GOP Governors With Newest Ad

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 11:54 Hits: 8

The Lincoln Project's new ad, "Back To School," has all the subtlety of a sledgehammer. And that's as it should be. We don't know exactly how many kids are in ICUs, but thanks to people like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, we know their states are in dire crisis. Let's not forget: Even if a child survives being on a ventilator, they are likely to have long-time symptoms as a result. (Trust me: You don't want your loved ones to have Long Covid.) In a press release, they attacked GOP governors: “GOP governors across the country, like DeSantis and Abbott, are letting their political ambition guide their response to the coronavirus pandemic; creating chaos for parents, kids, teachers and their states’ economies,” Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen said. “In perhaps their most craven move yet, these governors are jeopardizing the health and safety of school children, to appease Donald Trump and his anti-mask, anti-vaccine base. National crises like COVID-19 call for experienced and tested leadership — not performance art by con-men the likes of DeSantis and Abbott.” pic.twitter.com/yhSy6Fsl97

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/lincoln-project-slams-GOP-governors-newest-ad