College To Students: You Don't Have To Vaccinate, But It'll Cost You

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 13:05 Hits: 8

Institutions are coming up with new ways to encourage people to get vaccinations -- or at least, recover their costs. CNN's Brianna Keilar introduced the president of West Virginia Wesleyan College to take about his school's stance. "As more and more colleges mandate vaccines, one college in West Virginia is going a different route, asking the unvaccinated to pay up. West Virginia Wesleyan College will not require students be to be vaccinated, but the school will charge a $750 fee for people who show up unvaccinated by September 7th. Let's talk about this now with the college's president who is here with us. Joel, thanks for being with us this morning. Can you just tell us what is this amount? is this an incentive to get vaccinated, or cost recovery?" "This is about cost recovery. We have a collaborative decision-making process at our college, faculty and staff and students all weigh in on the processes that we -- and the eventual policies that we issue," Joel Thierstein said. "And they are -- we got together this summer and decided that rather than spread the cost of testing and what have you across the entire campus, we would apply it to those who have decided not to get vaccinated. It's solely for the purpose of cost recovery." "So right now I think it's 90% staff, you say, are vaccinated, 80% of your students are vaccinated. You have international students who are thrilled to be coming and getting vaccinated. Are you hearing from the students who are not vaccinated, what are they telling you?" Keilar asked.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/college-students-you-dont-have-vaccinate