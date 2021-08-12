Reality Check: Why Biden's Infrastructure Bill Is Such A BFD

Articles

It's important that Democrats understand this, because we always see the glass as half empty. John Avlon's Reality Check segment looked at the significance of Biden's infrastructure bill. "In boxing terms, it was a little like Muhammad Ali's rope-a-dope. Weeks of body blows, predicting the failure of Biden's bipartisan infrastructure plan," Avlon said. "He was derided as a 'past his prime' fighter, and it was a naive dream that always seemed on the verge of collapse. But Biden absorbed it all, leaning into the ropes, not overreacting to the outrage du jour, playing the long game. And in the end, after plenty of give and take, the president walked away with a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, securing 19 Republican votes in the Senate. That kind of margin seemed impossible even a week ago. "And so, after years of promises that made Infrastructure Week the national punchline, there are billions of dollars for roads and bridges, public transit, rural broadband, clean water and a clean energy electric grid, as well as electric vehicle charging stations and investment in climate change mitigation. This is a BFD, to use Biden's phrase after the Affordable Care Act passed along partisan lines 14 months into Obama's presidency. In half that time, and with a far smaller margin in the House and Senate, Biden has secured a series of big spending legislative victories.

