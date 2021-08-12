Jim Jordan Disses COVID Patients In Florida To Attack Biden

Articles

Representative Jim Jordan told Fox News' Hannity that the he didn't care about Floridians who are suffering from the surge in COVID at all, and instead blamed the Biden administration for purposely infecting Americas with COVID. "I don't want to hear anything about COVID cases in Florida, masks mandates in New York, vaccine passports, I don't want to hear anything about that until the Biden administration deals with the crisis they created on the southern border," Jordan yelled on Fox News. "Owning the libs" with distraction shouty crackers is a Jim Jordan specialty. As Aaron Rupar tweeted, "I'm sure hospitalized Covid patients in Florida appreciate the sentiment." That goes for Texas, and Mississippi, and every other Red state blowing up with the Delta variant. Many high-profile COVID deniers and right-wing talk show hosts are being infected and dying as I write this article. Suffering Americans don't care about political games when they need help from their local, state and federal government during a pandemic, and are ignored by governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott. But in Gym Jordan's world, this is an opportunity to attack President Biden...on immigration? Creating a new conspiracy theory that the Biden administration is purposely infecting Americans with COVID by allowing immigrants to come in from the southern border is as Neo-Nazi as it gets. However, that's what they are promoting on their airwaves.

