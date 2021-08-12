Republicans In Disarray: Dan Crenshaw Heckled Over 2020

Articles

Winning a Republican primary AND referencing common sense? Whoa, Dan Crenshaw, you've got your work cut out for you! Dan Crenshaw got in a spat with a fellow Republican Wednesday over the "results" of the 2020 election. Note that while Crenshaw acknowledged Biden's win as early as December 2020, he also joined in "signing an amicus brief supporting the President and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s unsuccessful effort before the Supreme Court to nullify millions of votes in four battleground states." At a fundraiser in Illinois, a US Senate candidate [I've never heard of before and I live in Illinois], Bobby Piton, found his fifteen minutes of fame by going all shouty crackers at Dan Crenshaw. Piton is clearly hoping to win the ride-or-die Trump contingent, win the Republican nomination to US Senate, and then lose to Tammy Duckworth in 2022. Because that is literally the best he can hope for. Meanwhile, Piton insists to Dan Crenshaw that he KNOWS the 2020 election was faked. In his YouTube description, which is many sentences long and worth the click for hilarity, Piton claims he personally "literally combed through millions of election voter data in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas and several other states..."

