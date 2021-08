Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 21:49 Hits: 0

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung J. Pak told Senators on Wednesday that he resigned from his position in January because Trump was going to fire him for refusing to declare that the election was corrupt, the New York Times reported

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/aYiRktyOWa4/nyt-ex-us-attorney-tells-senators-trump-fired-him-when-he-wouldnt-support-big-lie