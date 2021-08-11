The Great School Mask Schism Of 2021

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 22:47 Hits: 3

Multiple local county school boards and superintendents have been pushing back against state-level Republican bans on school mask requirements as students prepare to return to their classrooms in the fall. Meanwhile, Republicans' war on masks has led to a pressure cooker situation where school board meetings looking at mask policies have been disrupted by furious anti-mask protesters who shout down board members and health officials in attendance. The bubbling tension serves as an illustration of the depth of the U.S.'s vaccine divide -- a place where public health best-practice meets outrage over personal freedom, as the Delta variant rips through under-vaccinated communities and the half-vaccinated country heads into what could be a deadly fall. Follow our live coverage below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/q7q68jxNE3k/local-school-officials-spar-with-state-gop-over-mask-mandate-bans