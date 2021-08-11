Biden's Historic Infrastructure Bill Passes In Bipartisan Vote

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021

The Senate votes to approve the $1 trillion infrastructure bill last night, which is a great achievement. So what happens next? Via the New York Times: The vote, 69 to 30, was uncommonly bipartisan. The yes votes included Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, and 18 others from his party who shrugged off increasingly shrill efforts by former President Donald J. Trump to derail it. “This historic investment in infrastructure is what I believe you, the American people, want, what you’ve been asking for for a long, long time,” Mr. Biden said from the White House as he thanked Republicans for showing “a lot of courage.” Mr. McConnell, who publicly declared that his priority was stopping the Biden agenda, said in a statement that “I was proud to support today’s historic bipartisan infrastructure deal and prove that both sides of the political aisle can still come together around common-sense solutions.” However, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a majority of the House Progressive Caucus say they won't vote on it until the Senate passes the separate $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill this fall. That could put the infrastructure bill on hold for weeks.

