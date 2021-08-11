Must-See Maddow: Women In Power Only Due To Terrible Men?

Articles

This clip went viral Tuesday night and with good reason. Rachel Maddow uses the resignation of Andrew Cuomo to teach a history lesson on a number of New York male politicians who were caught doing something awful. These men span the political spectrum. "...how Kathy Hochul got to this point in her career turns out to be a path paved with just an astonishing number of men behaving astonishingly badly, in power, getting caught, and thereby being forced out of offices they would have otherwise preferred to hold on to," said Maddow. Rachel started her list with Mark Foley, who resigned his Florida Congressional seat over his sexual overtures to underage pages in the House. That scandal was tied in with New York Congressman Chris Lee, the guy who sent shirtless photos to a gal he met on Craigslist. Who took over for Chris Lee when he resigned? Kathy Hochul, the upcoming Governor of New York. It's a Republican district, though, and after one term Kathy is replaced by... Republican Chris Collins, insider trader convicted, sentenced and then pardoned by Trump. Rachel continues the saga with Kathy Hochul running for Lieutenant Governor as Andrew Cuomo's running mate. Before Cuomo there was Elliot Spitzer, who resigned after he was caught using the services of prostitutes.

