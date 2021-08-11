COVID Death Toll In Florida Passes Ron DeSantis' Margin Of Victory

Articles

Gov. Ron DeSantis won the election in 2018 by 32,000 votes, but Florida's official COVID death total is up past 39,695 since he began his reign of anti-mask terrorism on local communities. If you are not horrified by those numbers, then you don't have blood pumping through your veins. Governor DeSantis has done everything he can to help the spread of COVID throughout Florida by performing for the MAGA cult and QAnon anti-vax crazies. On Tuesday Broward County, the second-largest school district in Florida, voted to ignore DeSantis' anti-mask requirements, even after the governor promised to withhold salaries of school leaders who dare to impose mask mandates. Today, CNN reports that the Biden administration has sent ventilators to Florida as the state tries to fend off the surge of COVID after receiving requests for help. Biden may also arrange to pay salaries in school districts that stand up to DeSantis's stupidity. Reuters: "White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the administration is looking at whether it can use unspent COVID-19 relief funds to combat any pay cuts imposed by DeSantis."

