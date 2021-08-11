No BS: House Progressives Say No Bipartisan Deal Without Reconciliation Bill

Articles

Shortly after the Senate passed a $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure package on Tuesday, the Congressional Progressive Caucus said a survey of its nearly 100 members showed that a majority of respondents are prepared to withhold their votes for the newly approved legislation until the upper chamber also greenlights a sweeping reconciliation bill. "CPC members won't support a bipartisan bill without a bold reconciliation bill to advance our priorities."—Congressional Progressive Caucus In a letter (pdf) to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), three top CPC members led by caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) wrote that their fellow progressive lawmakers were "specifically asked" whether they would "commit to withholding a yes vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal... until the Senate has passed budget reconciliation legislation deemed acceptable by the Congressional Progressive Caucus."

