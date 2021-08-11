Anti-vaxxers Threaten Medical Professionals After Mask Mandate Vote

Articles

Another Board of Education meeting and another group of insane anti-vaxxers upset that their children have to wear a mask. The mandate starts tomorrow and is scheduled to end Sept 21. Inside, they screamed about lawsuits and outside they screamed at the medical professionals who spoke in favor of masks, screaming at them, “We know who you are. You can leave freely, but we will find you!” Williamson County is the wealthiest county in Tennessee and one of the wealthiest counties in the entire country, ranking #17th of the over 3000 counties in the United States. Source: The Tennessean The Williamson County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to require masks for students, staff and visitors at the elementary school level inside buildings and buses. The decision came after an emotionally charged four-hour meeting with frequent disruptions by the anti-mask mandate crowd and tensions running high among all. A majority of people who observed the meeting were maskless and interjected their personal comments dozens of times throughout the meeting. Only one person was escorted out by Williamson County deputies, but dozens of anti-mask mandate parents followed in support.

