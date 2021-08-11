Twitter MUST Ban Trump Spox Liz Harrington

Articles

The seditious ex-president Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook for promoting phony voter fraud claims and conspiracy theories that claim the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him. Why then is it okay for his surrogate Liz Harrington to send out on Twitter statements from Trump alleging the same election fraud big-lie conspiracies? Earlier today, Harrington posted a missive from Traitor Trump that attacked Fox News for not covering the same voter fraud conspiracies that got him kicked off credible social media forums. NEW!"Fox doesn’t understand that it is missing a rating bonanza by not covering the 2020 Election Fraud, the Crime of the Century, which is being exposed throughout many states on a daily basis. They are also doing a disservice to our Country. People have turned them off!" pic.twitter.com/nvcclCl6Pp — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 11, 2021 By the way, Fox News is not being turned off, instead even more extreme networks like Newsmax and OAN are. And why is it acceptable to have Harrington send out statements from Trump that attack his political rivals or anyone or thing he disagrees with, at will?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/liz-harrington-should-be-banned-twitter