The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

YouTube Suspends Rand Paul For 7 Days Over Mask Disinfo

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Senator Rand Paul, who has already had COVID, used an online video to attack Dr. Fauci and all CDC guidelines regarding masks. That got him kicked off YouTube for a week. Paul was kicked off the video platform because in one of his videos claimed that "two different studies showed that surgical masks and cloth masks didn’t protect against the coronavirus." “This resulted in a first strike on the channel, which means it can’t upload content for a week, per our longstanding three-strikes policy,” the spokesperson said. “We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities.” Sen. Paul responded on Twitter: A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work.If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree https://t.co/gsTUwuLZGL — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/youtube-suspends-rand-paul-seven-days-over

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version