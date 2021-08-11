Meanwhile, Last Night In The US Senate...

Articles

Guys, the Democrats in the Senate passed the Budget Resolution Bill way early this morning (4AM eastern!) 50-49. Which —you might note— is strictly party line and NOT bipartisan. Not even a little: Why it matters: The budget lays the groundwork for Democrat-led committees to begin drafting sections of a massive spending bill that would mark the biggest expansion of America’s social safety net in generations. But this is just the beginning. Now that the budget resolution has passed the Senate, it will take weeks, if not months, for Democrats in both chambers to negotiate and draft the final product. Final passage of the $3.5 trillion spending bill, which will require all 50 Democratic senators to sign on, will likely not come until the fall. …and then they took up the Voting Rights Bill: BREAKING: Senate votes 50-49 to discharge the For the People Act from the Rules Committee. The vote allows the voting rights bill to come to the Senate floor after being held back by procedural votes. Schumer said a revised version will be offered as an amendment. — Roll Call (@rollcall) August 11, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/meanwhile-last-night-us-senate