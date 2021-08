Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will leave office in two weeks after an investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the transition for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to take over "must be seamless."

