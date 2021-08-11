The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tucker Carlson: Vaccine Mandates Could Lead To Forced Sterilizations

Appearing on The Ingraham Angle Monday night, Carlson forgot how much he loves fascism and tried to panic viewers into thinking that public health efforts to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic are worse than death: CARLSON: You wonder, why would it stop with COVID? I mean, Why not HIV patients or people with hepatitis or any transmissible disease, right? There's a principle here, which is that your health status has to remain private. The government doesn't have a right to force you to take medicine you don't want or need, and you have a right to keep private your own health condition. And when we give that up, you're looking at a brand-new country. Of course, nobody is intruding on your health status by checking to see if you’re vaccinated. Plenty of people have already had to prove their vaccination status against a myriad of other diseases in order to attend school or for their employment. In another convenient memory lapse, Carlson didn’t mention that his own employer provides a “vaccine passport” that allows employees to skip repeated health screenings.

