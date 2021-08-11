Morning Joe: 'Did Jesus Decide To Kill 600,000 People?'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 11:37 Hits: 10

After a report from Kerry Sanders about the explosive covid numbers in Florida, Joe Scarborough was shaking his head. "Willie, I just -- it just makes me scratch my head when I hear reports of parents saying we're going to ignore doctors, we're going to ignore science and Jesus is going to take care of our children. So we can act reckless medically," he said. "Jesus is going -- do they think that Jesus decided to kill over 600,000 people with the covid virus? it's -- I would say it's beyond anything I have seem, except sadly it's consistent with much of what I have seen over the past five years other than now and what Mika calls a death cult. We have parents who are willingly sending their kids in to schools, less safe than medicine suggests they could be or that their doctors, their own family doctors, would suggest." Ambulances Wait Outside Florida Hospitals as COVID Infections Spread - NBC 6 South Florida https://t.co/K9hQBVboYN — Mom 0U812 oh, you ate one too? (@Mom0U812) August 11, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/morning-joe-did-jesus-decide-kill-600000