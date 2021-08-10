Discussion with Dr. Monica Gandhi

Category: World Politics Hits: 2We did a fascinating Inside Briefing this morning with Dr. Monica Gandhi discussing vaccines, different layers of the human immune system and what really counts as an infection. It's really critical information when thinking about personal decisions about risk and about policies for society at large. Thanks to the Inside members who joined for the discussion. We'll be publishing the full interview for all members either later today or at latest tomorrow. Don't miss it.
