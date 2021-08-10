The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Category: World Politics

Biden, Hawley and Covid: What would TR Do

Missouri senator and presidential aspirant Josh Hawley, best known for giving a thumbs up to the January 6 rioters and trying to overturn the November election, has now joined Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott in furthering the spread of the pandemic. Hawley is sponsoring an amendment to the infrastructure bill that would restrict federal funding for K-12 schools that mandate Covid-19 vaccines for students or require students to wear masks.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/sOrk_dYVMJk/vaccination

