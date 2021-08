Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Tuesday that he will resign in the wake of the state attorney general's

bombshell report

on allegations of sexual harassment targeted at 11 women. Cuomo said his resignation will be effective in 14 days.

