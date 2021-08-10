The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Polarization and Vaccines

This is perhaps a minor point. But I want to return to it. A key reason we're experiencing the fourth COVID wave in the US - albeit one that has far less hospitalizations and deaths thanks to vaccines - is that way too many people still haven't gotten vaccinated. From an epidemiological perspective we're not nearly where we want to be. But as we talk about the political polarization over vaccines, things are a bit different. Among Americans over the age of 18 fully 71% have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

