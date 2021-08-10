After Checking The &#8216;Bipartisanship&#8217; Box, Senate Begins Work On Budget Resolution

Category: World Politics Hits: 2
The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed with a final vote of 69-30 Tuesday morning. Nineteen Republicans joined the Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Now the Senate will move ahead with its budget resolution. McConnell has prepared a grueling amendment process called a vote-a-rama, which could continue for many hours as senators offer amendments to the resolution and Republicans take a stand against it.
