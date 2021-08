Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 20:13 Hits: 1

The Senate has passed an infrastructure package worth more than $1.2 trillion dollars. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat of Massachusetts, about the hurdles ahead.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/10/1026500565/congresswoman-ayanna-pressley-on-the-rocky-path-forward-for-infrastructure-bill